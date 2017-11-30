× Elon Musk to bid on Chicago-O’Hare express train service

CHICAGO — Chicago will get a new high-tech train, if Elon Musk gets his way.

The man behind Tesla and SpaceX says another of his companies will bid on a project to link O’Hare and downtown Chicago by high-speed rail.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and his supporters have issued a request for those who are interested in developing and building such a project.

The high-speed train would make the trip from the airport to the loop in 20 minutes — half the time it takes on the CTA Blue Line.

The challenge will be finding private investors for the high-speed loop. With no taxpayer funding, the cost of an express train could run between $1 billion and $3 billion.