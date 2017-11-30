Dashcam video captures Oswego officers pulling man from burning truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ill. -- Dashcam video shows officers rushing to pull a man from a burning truck in Montgomery.

Police from several jurisdictions responded.

When officers from Oswego arrived, the truck was engulfed in flames. The man inside was refusing to get out, so officers had to forcefully remove him.

Two Oswego officers suffered smoke inhalation, and one of them was burned.

There's no word on if any of the other officers were hurt.

The Chicago Tribune says the driver was involved in a series of crashes.