Cook County controversial beverage tax expires at midnight

COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- The final hours are ticking down for Cook County's controversial beverage tax. As of midnight, the penny-per-ounce "soda tax" is no more.

Pushed hard by Board President Toni Preckwinkle for its health benefits and as a revenue generator, the tax was controversial from the get go.

A lawsuit to stop it was filed and a public campaign for and against it ensued and even included the likes of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg who advocated for it.

But Cook County Commissioners soon realized it was hugely unpopular and voted to repeal it in October even amid threats from Preckwinkle that massive layoffs wood result.

Today Commissioner Richard Boykin a proponent of the tax's repeal issued a statement saying, despite those threats no significant layoffs have occurred, “Tomorrow is a new day in Cook County, and all 5.2 million residents can celebrate their newfound independence from the sweetened beverage tax...Unlike the state of Illinois or the city of Chicago, Cook County balanced its budget without increasing taxes. This is a momentous accomplishment..."

Customers and business owners expressed their relief and excitement for the end of the tax.