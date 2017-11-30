× Chicago’s nuclear legacy; Tom Skilling reports

A scientific event that rivaled the discovery of fire, happened in Chicago on December 2, 1942. It was the day scientists unleashed energy that had never been seen on earth. It all played out at the University of Chicago during World War II. Scientists from across Europe were running for their lives from the Nazis. They came to the United States and eventually Chicago, to use their collective knowledge to tackle a critical global challenge. WGN-TV Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling reports on the 75th anniversary of the birth of the Atomic age.

Current events focus on the weaponization of nuclear energy. But, Dr. Rosner believes nuclear power may be part of the climate change solution. And think where we'd be without X-rays, MRI's, clean water, and space exploration. The University of Chicago has a full schedule of public events this Friday and Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary. You can find what's happening, learn more about the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the Doomsday clock, and the Museum of Science and Industry exhibit, by clicking these links.

