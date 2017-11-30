× Bulls Game Notes For Thursday @ Denver

* The Bulls have lost their last 10 games in Denver, their longest road losing streak versus any opponent since losing 13 straight to the Nets from 2001-02 to 2007-08 (last win in Denver came on February 8, 2006).

* After losing to Phoenix on Tuesday, Chicago has dropped its last six games, its longest losing streak since 2009-10 (lost 10 straight). The average margin of defeat during the streak has been 18.0 points (112.2 – 94.2).

* Denver scored just 77 points in their loss to the Jazz on Tuesday, their lowest in a game since December 8, 2015 (74 points in a loss to the Magic).

* Lauri Markkanen is currently the only rookie that is leading his team in points (271) and rebounds (155) this season. The only Chicago rookies to do this for an entire season were Elton Brand (1999-00) and Michael Jordan (1984-85).

* Kris Dunn and Justin Holiday combined for 49 points on 19-for-31 shooting in Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix. Dunn (+7.7) and Holiday (+7.1) have the second and fifth largest jumps in scoring average from last season to this season (minimum 70 percent of team games both seasons).

* Nikola Jokic is averaging 21.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists over his last five home games (all wins). Jokic was one of four players to record a triple-double (19/16/10) against the Bulls last season (Nicolas Batum, Malcolm Brogdon, Elfrid Payton).