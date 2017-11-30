× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Dallas

* The Stars’ 3-0 win at Vegas on Tuesday was their first road victory in November (now 1-4-1). Even with that result, Dallas’ point percentage is 472 points lower on the road (.346, 4-8-1) than at home (.818, 9-2-0) this season, the largest such disparity in the league.

* With Tuesday’s 3-2 loss at Nashville, the Blackhawks dipped to 2-5-0 this season when facing Central Division opponents. They are 10-4-3 against all other teams. While Chicago is averaging just 2.00 goals per game versus its own division, its rate is 3.65 otherwise.

* This has been a very streaky series in recent years. While Chicago enters Thursday’s action riding a five-game winning streak versus Dallas, the Stars had won six of the previous seven meetings. And immediately before that, the Blackhawks had captured 11 of the prior 12.

* Radek Faksa recorded the first hat trick of his NHL career on Tuesday when he scored three times in a seven-minute span in the second period. Faksa has now tallied three game-winning goals in his last 10 games, after producing just one through the first 138 games of his career.

* Patrick Kane has been whistled for penalties in each of his last three games, matching a career long (also 2007 and 2011). Kane enters Thursday with a five-game scoring streak versus the Stars. He leads all active skaters with a career average of 1.25 points per game against Dallas (minimum 20 games).

* While Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford is 6-0-0 with a sparkling 1.08 GAA when playing on Saturdays this season, he’ 5-7-1 with a 2.79 GAA when working on all other days of the week.