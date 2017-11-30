× Bernie Sanders endorses Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for Congress

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders is endorsing Cook County Commissioner Jesus “Chuy” Garcia in the Democratic primary race to represent Illinois’ 4th Congressional District.

“‘Chuy’ Garcia is the right person at the right time for the work we have ahead of us,” Sanders said in a statement. “He is ready and willing to stand up and fight for the working families of Chicago and our nation and take on the powerful special interests who have far too much power over the economic and political life of our country. He is also an experienced legislator who has risen up the ladder of Chicago’s brawling politics. That makes him well groomed for jumping into the House’s rough and tumble political battles.”

Garcia said he stands with Sanders’s message of progressive reform, and they agree on key issues such as rebuilding Puerto Rico, universal health care, immigration reform, supporting higher education, and encouraging fiscal responsibility through tax reform.

“I support America, a nation of rich cultural heritage and unmatched strength, whose founding fathers believed in building bridges, not walls,” Garcia said in a statement. “I champion opportunity for all as an ally of independent Sen. Bernie Sanders. I will do everything in my power to move the nation forward on these crucial issues.”

Garcia kicked off his congressional run earlier this week following Rep. Luis Gutierrez’s announcement that he won’t seek a 13th term. Gutierrez also endorsed Garcia to take his place.

While Garcia previously served as an Illinois Senator and Chicago’s Alderman, he gained a wider following in 2015 during his Chicago mayoral bid.

Although Garcia was defeated by current Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Emanuel congratulated Garcia on his competitive grassroots campaign.

Gutierrez did not endorse Garcia during the 2015 mayoral election, but he says he’s now on board with Garcia for Congress.