× 4.4 magnitude earthquake centered in Delaware shakes up the East Coast

DOVER, Del. — An earthquake has jolted the Mid-Atlantic region of the East Coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:45 p.m. EST Thursday, and was centered about 6 miles (10 kilometers) east-northeast of Dover, Delaware.

According to preliminary accounts, the earthquake was felt as far away as New York, N.Y. and Philadelphia, PA.

Earthquakes in the same range are typically felt by people indoors and outdoors, with a sensation like a “heavy truck striking a building,” according to the USGS. While they may startle people and topple unstable objects, the damage is not typically extensive.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.