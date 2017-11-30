35 years ago today, Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ album was released

On Nov. 30, 1982, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album was released.

It quickly rose to the top of music charts, and today, “Thriller” is still considered the top selling music album of all time according to TIME.

The iconic 13-minute-long title track “Thriller” music video was just as revolutionary as the album. In 2009, it was the first music video to be inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry.

According to The Guardian, the video’s John Landis director told Jackson he would only direct “Thriller” if it was shot as a short film. The success of “Thriller” launched a shift towards story-based music videos that continued for nearly three decades.

“Above all, [“Thriller” is] just this amazing documentation of Michael Jackson at his most electric,” filmmaker Spike Jonze told the Guardian. “Even him bantering with the girl after they come out of the movie; you’re seeing him at this incredible age and at this moment in his life. It’s like he’s disconnected from everything and everyone, and that’s exciting.”

