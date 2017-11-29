Rodents invade CPS school on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Despite a thorough cleaning over the Thanksgiving holiday, a South Side elementary school still has a rodent problem.

Mollison Elementary School, located at 4415 S. King Dr., remains open -- but no hot lunches are being served while school officials try to rid the school of rats and mice.

A pest control vendor hired by Chicago Public Schools set up hundreds of bait traps throughout the school on November 22, but the Chicago Department of Public Health inspected the school this week and found more droppings.

CPS officials say the latest problems were mostly in areas that were inaccessible during last week's baiting.

The pest control company will inspect the school daily for the next two weeks to ensure the rodent problem is taken care of.