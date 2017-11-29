‘Nutcracker’ to debut at Studebaker Theater this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Calling all snow fairies, mice and flowers! 'Tis the season for "The Nutcracker."

If you're looking for a new take on the old holiday staple, check out A & A Ballet's version debuting at the historic Studebaker Theater this weekend.

All the dancers are local, and this rendition has some fresh twists. It's set in 1920's America (fitting for the historic Studebaker stage), and the director and costume designer have a whole new spin on the classic version with untraditional costumes.

For information on tickets and performance times, visit chicagonutcracker.com.