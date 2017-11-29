Metra trains delayed after derailment near Union Station

CHICAGO — Some Metra trains will be delayed after a train derailment near Union Station.

The derailment happened just south of Union Station around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Three cars of an inbound Southwest Service train derailed.

Riders on the BNSF, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines can expect delays up to 30 minutes due to the derailment.

No injuries were reported.

Metra says they have to use a crane to lift the derailed train cars back on the tracks, then repair several damaged switches.

Until that is corrected, Amtrak and Metra trains that use the south concourse will be delayed.

Metra says its likely this will impact the evening rush as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.