SUDBURY, Mass. — A police department in Massachusetts is reminding people to trim their Christmas trees before transporting them.

The Facebook page for the department in Sudbury, Mass., posted a photo of someone driving their vehicle with a very large Christmas tree strapped to the roof.

“Sudbury PD would like to remind you to transport your Holiday trees responsibly. One of our Officer’s stopped this vehicle on Route 20 today!” the post said.

Police didn’t say if the driver was cited.