Desmond Clark discusses an NFL Alumni Fundraiser and the Bears on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - The game of football is never far from the thoughts of Desmond Clark, even after he left the NFL.

Now he's an active member of the NFL Alumni's Chicago Chapter, something he mentions whenever he's a guest on Sports Feed on CLTV.

That was the case again on Wednesday as the former Bears tight end joined the show to talk about the chapter's Super Bowl fundraiser to benefit the "Caring For Kids" initiative. This year 250, $100 raffle tickets are being sold with the grand prize being a trip for two to Super Bowl LII or $5,000 cash. Second place gets $1,000 with third taking home $500.

Desmond also took some time to discuss the Bears along with the NFL as a whole with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments with the hosts in the video above or below.

To get a raffle ticket, email nflalumniraffle@gmail.com

For more information on the even or to learn more about the Chicago Chapter of the NFL Alumni, click here.