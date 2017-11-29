Author and Blogger Luvvie Ajayi weighs in on the day’s headlines

Posted 11:22 AM, November 29, 2017, by , Updated at 12:11PM, November 29, 2017

Following her Keynote address at TedWomen (to be posted at ted.com/talks in December) Luvvie Ajayi, author of "I'm Judging You" shares her thoughts on everything from Sammy Sosa to news of the latest sex scandal.
Her book, now among the titles on the iconic New York Times Best Sellers List, has just been released in hardcover.
She'll be signing copies tonight (11/29) in Chicago at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Hyde Park.