Author and Blogger Luvvie Ajayi weighs in on the day’s headlines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following her Keynote address at TedWomen (to be posted at ted.com/talks in December) Luvvie Ajayi, author of "I'm Judging You" shares her thoughts on everything from Sammy Sosa to news of the latest sex scandal.

Her book, now among the titles on the iconic New York Times Best Sellers List, has just been released in hardcover.

She'll be signing copies tonight (11/29) in Chicago at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Hyde Park.