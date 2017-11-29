× As the Bears get ready to face Garoppolo, Lamarr Houston returns to the team

LAKE FOREST – It was a bad day to begin with, but it was a really bad afternoon for one of the Bears’ newest players on October 27, 2014.

Already in the depths of a 51-23 blowout at the hands of the Patriots in Foxborough, first year defensive end LaMarr Houston picked up a big sack on a nice pressure on then New England back-up Jimmy Garoppolo.

What transpired during the following celebration provided an embarassing moment for the talented defender.

The fall during the dance tore the ACL in his right leg and put him out for the rest of the season. The moment has been mentioned a few times during the years when talking about failed celebrations, and to his credit, Houston has owned his part in causing the injury.

Now the defensive end is getting another chance with the Bears – and coincidentally it comes against the quarterback whom he sacked on that difficult day three years ago.

Today the Bears announced that they’ve claimed Houston off waivers and he’ll take the roster spot vacated when the team released wide receiver Tre McBride on Tuesday. He was on the Texans’ roster the last two months but never played, and was officially waived on Monday. He was with the Bears through training camp but was placed on Injured Reserve before being waived.

Now the starter for the 49ers, the Bears face Garroppolo for the first time since that game three years ago this Sunday at Soldier Field.

After four years in Oakland, Houston signed as a free agent with the Bears in 2014 with hopes that he would add a big boost to the pass rush. That didn’t happen the first year as he collected just one sack in eight games before the season-ending injury against the Patriots.

Healthy and ready to go, Houston was back to his old self in 2015 as he led the Bears in sacks with eight while playing in all 16 games as one of the bright spots of Vic Fangio’s first Chicago defense. An ACL tear in the second game of the 2016 stopped any momentum gained from the year before.

How much he’ll play is not yet known, but needles to say Houston wouldn’t mind a redemption against Garoppolo in his second stint with the Bears