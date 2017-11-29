Around Town visits Winterland at the Park

November 29, 2017

The park at Wrigley field turns into a winter wonderland attraction this season, from November 24 through Feb 25, 2018. 'Winterland at the Park' features an ice rink, the Christkindlmarket, a holiday tree, and Santa's workshop, and more. For more information visit: https://www.parkatwrigley.com/.