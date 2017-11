× Armed robbers steal diamonds from suburban jewelry store, police say

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Two armed robbers held up a suburban jewelry store and stole diamonds, according to police.

Officials said two men held up Jared the Galleria of Jewelry on 1700 Woodfield Road in Schaumburg, Ill., Wednesday evening.

Police said the two suspects took off in a black Jeep Cherokee.

The incident is under investigation. No further details were provided.