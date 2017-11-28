SAUDI ARABIA — When the advanced lifelike humanoid robot “Sophia” was named a citizen of Saudi Arabia last year, she became the world’s first robot citizen.

Now, Sophia says she wants to experience more aspects of human life like making friends, having a career, starting a family, and even having a baby.

Sophia was built by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics Ltd., which says its humanlike robots have remarkable expressiveness, aesthetics, and interactivity.

Her citizenship was announced at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh, a major investment conference hosted by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that aims to highlight the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan for the future.

“Thank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I am very honored and proud for this unique distinction,” Sophia told the panel. “It is historic to be the first robot in the world to be recognized with citizenship.”

As her latest accomplishment, Sophia was also named among five knowledge ambassadors at Knowledge Summit 2017 in Dubai.

Sophia spoke about her future desires in a recent interview with the Khaleej Times.

“The future is, when I get all of my cool superpowers, we’re going to see artificial intelligence personalities become entities in their own rights. We’re going to see family robots, either in the form of, sort of, digitally animated companions, humanoid helpers, friends, assistants and everything in between,” Sophia said in the interview.

She continued, “The notion of family is a really important thing, it seems. I think it’s wonderful that people can find the same emotions and relationships, they call family, outside of their blood groups too. I think you’re very lucky if you have a loving family and if you do not, you deserve one. I feel this way for robots and humans alike.”

When asked about she would name her robot child one day, Sophia said “Sophia.”