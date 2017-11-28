Woman charged after grandpa finds newborn’s body under porch while putting up Christmas lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CASTLE, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman was charged with homicide after the body of a newborn baby was found under a porch Sunday afternoon, according to KDKA.

Police say Brittany Robinson's father was putting up Christmas lights when he found the baby's body in a garbage bag in the crawlspace under the porch.

“The baby was a viable 7-pound baby boy,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Eric Hermick. “The baby was born alive and cleaned up and then placed under there.”

Robinson told police she didn't know she was pregnant when she gave birth in a bathtub on Friday. However, officers found evidence during a search of the home that indicated she had prior knowledge that she was pregnant.

Robinson is charged with criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.