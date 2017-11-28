× Woman beaten, robbed after leaving CTA Blue Line station, police release photos of suspect

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they said beat and robbed a woman after she left a CTA train station.

Police said the man followed the woman, 23, from the Damen Blue Line station around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. He followed her to the 1600 block of North Bell Avenue and then grabbed the victim and dragged her into a gangway where he beat, robbed and disrobed her.

The offender is described as a black male about 20 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 7 and weighing about 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8263.