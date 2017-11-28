Tuesday’s 61-degree high was city’s warmest Nov. 28th in 11 years; temps have pulled back modestly but are to remain well above normal through Monday; pattern shift mid and late next week includes “Greenland Block” signaling more wintry temperatures here
-
What is meant by “near shore” in your weather forecasts?
-
More seasonable weather returns
-
Rain throughout Sunday, temp drop Tuesday
-
Clear skies, temps in 60s this week
-
Windy, rainy Saturday, possible snow
-
-
More mild weather for the week
-
Cold weekend but mild weather returns
-
Mostly sunny, chilly Thanksgiving ahead
-
Mostly sunny, chilly Wednesday ahead
-
Breezy Saturday, 60s return next week
-
-
Cloudy skies, sprinkles ahead on Tuesday
-
Sunny skies, temps in 50s on Wednesday
-
Cloudy evening, cold temps mid-week