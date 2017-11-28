Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed in May at Windsor Castle

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement.
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement.
Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.
The announcement came a day after the couple revealed that they are engaged.
Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II’s main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry’s older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011.
Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, and American actress Markle have been dating for about a year and a half.