Mild and mostly dry this week
-
More mild weather for the week
-
Chilly week to follow mild weekend
-
Cold weekend but mild weather returns
-
Warm, dry weather through Saturday
-
Chillier air arrives later this week
-
-
Cooler air to last the week
-
Temps will drop – but the climb next week
-
Showers and storms possible this week
-
Storms possible during warm week
-
Mild weather will last awhile
-
-
Hot and humid week ahead
-
Mostly sunny, chilly Wednesday ahead
-
Mostly sunny, chilly Thanksgiving ahead