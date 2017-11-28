Man in wheelchair sees Europe carried by friends inspiring new type of backpack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who spent his entire life in a wheelchair decided to let his friends carry him in a backpack all across Europe.

Leaving his wheelchair behind at the airport in Atlanta, Kevan Chandler spent the next three weeks as the tallest guy in his group of friends. He was strapped in a backpack worn by his buddies.

It was from that vantage point, he was able to climb the cliffs of Ireland, walk the cobblestone streets of Paris and hike the countryside of England.

"It was the one time in my life where I didn't feel disabled anymore," he says.

His journey has inspired hundreds of others with disabilities to seek more accessibility.

Chandler and his friends have now teamed with a German backpack outfitter to design a backpack carrier specifically for adults with disabilities. Through donations on their website, wecarrykevan.com, they hope to gift the backpack carriers to the disabled and their families at no cost.