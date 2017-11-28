Lunchbreak: Pasta carbonara

Executive Chef Nolan Narut

Bar Cargo

605 N. Wells Street

Chicago

(312) 929-0065

www.barcargo.com

Pasta Carbonara

Yields: 4 portions

Ingredients:

1 Tbs olive oil

8 oz. pancetta (diced)

6 ea. egg yolks, whisked smooth

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 pound spaghetti pasta

1 1/2 Tbs fresh ground black pepper

Directions:

Heat salted water in a pot until boiling. Add in spaghetti and cook until al dente (around 12 minutes). Set aside. In saute pan over a medium flame, heat the diced pancetta slowly in olive oil until the fat begins to render. Continue to render the fat until the pancetta starts to get crispy. Set aside. In a medium sized bowl, add egg yolks and whisk smooth. Add in Parmesan and black pepper and combine. Once cooked, add pasta to the pancetta and toss to coat the pasta evenly in the fat. Add the pasta and pancetta to the bowl with the egg yolks, Parmesan and black pepper. Toss the pasta gently until all is coated together. Plate pasta and add some fresh grated Parmesan and fresh ground black pepper to finish.