Indiana University suspends fraternity social events

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University’s student Greek council has suspended the Bloomington campus’ fraternities from hosting fraternity events until next spring.

Monday’s unanimous decision was made by IU’s Interfraternity Council, a group of students involved in campus Greek life. The decision affects fraternities’ social and new member activities but does not include campus sororities.

The Indianapolis Star reports the move makes IU the seventh university to suspend activities of fraternities or sororities amid student safety concerns following the deaths of at least four fraternity pledges at U.S. colleges this year.

Ball State University’s fraternities agreed to a similar suspension in October.

IU’s Vice Provost for Student Affairs, Lori Reesor, tweeted Monday that she looks forward to working with the Interfraternity Council “to create a safer environment for all IU students.”

The Interfraternity Council took this action in response to the tragedies happening nationally on other campuses as well as some of the challenges happening within the IU community. — IUBIFC (@IUB_IFC) November 28, 2017

No specific incident has happened at Indiana University to precipitate this response nor did IU have any specific plans for actions with the entire fraternity system. — IUBIFC (@IUB_IFC) November 28, 2017

Rather, the IFC wanted to make a strong statement that demonstrates their commitment to a Greek community that lives up its values of scholarship, brotherhood, and service. — IUBIFC (@IUB_IFC) November 28, 2017