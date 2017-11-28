Giving Tuesday kicks off season of fundraising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Giving Tuesday kicks off a month of donations whether it’s giving money, clothes, food and other goods or volunteering. It’s one of the biggest fundraising times of year.

Giving Tuesday has grown from a $10 million day of donations to $180 million in the U.S. alone - all in a 24 hour period.

Non-profits and charities rely on the generosity of others during this holiday season.

According to bankrate.com 40% of people donate online. That’s why the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match up to two million dollars in donations made on Facebook.

Or you can go more local and log onto donorschoose.org and maybe help a school teacher in your neighborhood who needs some extra items for her classroom that’s not in the budget. There’s also a list of how your donation is spent.

When giving, it’s important to know that your hard-earned dollars are being used to the fullest good.