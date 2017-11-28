FeedonThis: Ready for some College Football Playoff Chaos?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In many ways, the playoff is working exactly as it was supposed to.

Not only did it give fans what they wanted - a tournament for the FCS title - but it's managed to keep the same chaos that defined the much criticized BCS era.

Once again a flurry of upsets in the final regular season weekend have put college football's "Final Four" in flux as the conference championships begin. The rankings have flipped again and figure to get a little more hectic after the final poll is released in December.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman reacted to the most recent poll, which was announced during Sports Feed on Tuesday. That's part of #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Does John Fox really not care about his job security?

Does Fred Hoiberg really believe Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis will talk outside of the basketball court again?

Those two soundbites from the Bears and Bulls coach, respectively, were part of the latest edition of "Truth or Trash" on Sports Feed.

Watch the debate in the video above.

Meanwhile a Blackhawks prospect is showing that he's the truth when it comes to his ability in the National Hockey League.

Alex DeBrincat is one of the best young players in the NHL this year, which included a hat trick in a win over the Ducks on Monday night.

Josh and Jarrett discuss the rookie's potential in the video above.

One thing that might not have staying power is a very interesting graphic created on Monday Night Football for Joe Flacco.

Jarrett and Josh discuss this very interesting piece of Social Fodder in the video above.