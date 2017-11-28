Elaborate Christmas lights display sparks controversy in Connecticut neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Over the past 18 years, the Halliwell family has built a Christmas display of over 350,000 lights, but their neighbors are not happy about it.

The lights display called Wonderland at Roseville brings in 30,000 visitors over the holiday season and causes parking problems for the neighborhood. Now, 45 of the Halliwell family's neighbors have signed a petition to minimize community impact.

According to WTIC, Police have posted signage limiting parking to one side of the street during evenings through the holidays. They plan to increase patrols and send out a traffic unit on higher traffic days.

For their part, the Halliwells have lowered the lights' voltage and decreaed their music's volume, but they are hurt that neighbors didn't come to them before signing a petition.

"Why don't we all put up lights? Let's really make it a neighborhood to really bring the people around," Gene Halliwell told WTIC.

The Halliwells don't charge admission, but they have received tens of thousands of dollars in donations over two decades.

All of the money goes to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Springfield, Mass.

