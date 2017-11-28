× Chicago State students in hotels because residence hall without heat, hot water

CHICAGO — Students at Chicago State University are having to stay in hotels because of problems with heat and water at the residence hall.

University officials say an underground pipe burst last week, leaving students without heat or hot water.

The pipe burst is impacting the residence hall and the student union building.

No word on how much longer the problem will last.

Students are being shuttled from the hotels to the campus and meals are being served in the library, while crews work to restore heat and hot water to the buildings.

“The welfare of our students is our number one priority,” said Dr. Rachel Lindsey, interim president, in a campus notice. “We will work diligently to resolve this problem and to minimize any inconvenience this occurrence may cause our faculty, staff and, of course, our students.”