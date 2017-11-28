× Chicago movie director releasing anti-gang movie

CHICAGO — A Chicago filmmaker is out with a new movie that aims to steer kids away from gangs.

“Step Off the Block” is the eighth film from Hyde Park director Will Adams

The movie is about Chicago street violence and the young kids who get caught up in that violent world.

One of the characters in the movie is loosely based on Chicago anti-violence activist, Andrew Holmes.

The main actors in “Step Off the Block” are Aaron Hill, Carrie Abernathy, Jamar Metzler, Julian Kenner, Lawrence E Johnson Jr. and Chastity Washington.

It will be screened for seven days at Studio Movie Grill, 210 W. 87th St., starting December 1 thru December 7.