Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Phoenix

* After a 119-108 loss to Minnesota on Sunday, Phoenix’s losing streak has now reached three straight games and the team is now 3-10 over the past 13 games. The Suns shot 50.6 percent from the floor in the loss, they had previously won all three games in which they made half their field goals or more.

* Chicago’s losing streak hit five games after falling to the Heat, 100-93, on Sunday and now have just one win over its past 11 games. Chicago’s 3-15 start to the season is the team’s worst since also starting 3-15 in the 2001-02 season.

* The Suns defeated the Bulls earlier this season on November 19, 113-105, in Phoenix. The Suns outscored the Bulls 31-19 in the second quarter of that game, tied for their second-largest quarter margin in a game this season.

* Jerian Grant scored 24 points off the bench for the Bulls in their loss to the Heat on Sunday. This was the highest scoring output by a Chicago reserve since Nikola Mirotic also had 24 against the Hornets on March 13 last season.

* With Devin Booker inactive on Sunday, undrafted rookie Mike James came in as a reserve and scored a career-high 26 points. This was the highest scoring game by any undrafted rookie since Bryn Forbes had 27 for the Spurs against the Mavericks on April 7 last season.

* Lauri Markkanen had 11 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday and is now averaging 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds for the year. Markkanen is on pace to become just the third rookie in Bulls franchise history to average over 10.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game (Elton Brand in 1999-00 and Dave Greenwood in 1979-80).