Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Nashville

* The Blackhawks beat the Ducks last night, 7-3. It was the most goals scored in a game by Chicago since its season-opening 10-1 win versus Pittsburgh. Chicago is 8-for-21 (38.1%) on the power play in its last six games.

* The Predators lost, 4-3 in a shootout, on Sunday in Carolina. Nashville is 7-for-13 (53.8%) on the power play in its last five games. The Predators are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games.

* This is the third of four meetings between the Blackhawks and Predators this season. The first two meetings were in Chicago with the Blackhawks winning 2-1 in overtime on October 14 and the Predators winning 2-1 in regulation on October 27. This is the Blackhawks first game in Nashville since losing Game 4, 4-1, in last season’s first-round sweep.

* Alex DeBrincat had his first career hat trick on Tuesday versus Anaheim. At 19 years, 344 days, DeBrincat is the youngest player in the NHL this season with a hat trick, and the youngest by a Blackhawk since Jeremy Roenick had a hat trick on December 23, 1989 at Toronto at 19 years, 340 days old.

* Patrick Kane’s current seven-game point streak is the longest active streak in the NHL. Kane has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in his last six regular-season games against the Predators.

* The Predators have an NHL-high three defensemen with 15+ points: P.K. Subban with 18 and Mattias Ekholm and Roman Josi with 15 each. The only other team that has multiple defensemen with 15+ points is the Tampa Bay Lightning (Victor Hedman 17 and Mikhail Sergachev 15).