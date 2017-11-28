Around Town checks out 42nd Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

42nd Street, Drury Lane Theatre, now playing through January 7, 2018

www.drurylanetheatre.com

Tap through this year’s holiday season with 42nd Street, the 1980 Tony Award winner for Best Musical. In this Broadway favorite, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer lands a bigger break in New York City than expected. When the leading lady injures her ankle, Peggy gets the chance of a lifetime to rise from showgirl to star of a glitzy new Broadway musical. 42nd Street features show-stopping tap numbers and unforgettable hits such as “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and “Shuffle Off to Buffalo.” Warm your Chicago winter with this love letter to the Great White Way.