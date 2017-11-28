Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Onslow County sheriff issued the alert and is searching for Mariah Kay Woods after she was reported missing from her home in Jacksonville Monday morning.

The girl’s mother and the mother’s live-in boyfriend reported the girl missing. Authorities are interviewing the family.

Mariah’s mother said she put the child to bed at their home on Sunday night and she called the sheriff’s office around 6 a.m. Monday to report her missing.

Meanwhile, a helicopter and drone are being used in the search.

The sheriff’s office has not ruled out the possibility of an abduction.