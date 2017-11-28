8-year-old beats stage 4 brain cancer at St. Jude, gains media attention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 8-year-old Cameron Scott beat stage four brain cancer at St. Jude — and his story is now receiving attention from thousands of supporters.
According to The Today Show, Cameron was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as medulloblastoma one year ago. The cancer started as a tumor on Cameron’s brain and then spread to his spine in what was considered stage four, high-risk cancer.
Doctors discovered the cancer after Cameron fell down the stairs and started experiencing back pain. After that, Cameron went through a four-hour long surgery to remove the tumors and six months of chemotherapy.
St. Jude has pioneered gene-sequencing of Cameron’s form of cancer, so they were able to create Cameron’s highly targeted treatment program. Today, Cameron is cancer-free, and his family, (like all other St. Jude families), has not received a single hospital bill, according to WBTV.
Almost 4,000 people have shared Cameron’s photo on Twitter and Facebook along with some of their family’s cancer treatment stories.