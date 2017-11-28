8-year-old beats stage 4 brain cancer at St. Jude, gains media attention

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 8-year-old Cameron Scott beat stage four brain cancer at St. Jude — and his story is now receiving attention from thousands of supporters.

Meet the 8-year-old superhero who beat brain cancer at St. Jude https://t.co/AnH6BZWHRx pic.twitter.com/TIIyDF0qL7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2017

According to The Today Show, Cameron was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as medulloblastoma one year ago. The cancer started as a tumor on Cameron’s brain and then spread to his spine in what was considered stage four, high-risk cancer.

Doctors discovered the cancer after Cameron fell down the stairs and started experiencing back pain. After that, Cameron went through a four-hour long surgery to remove the tumors and six months of chemotherapy.

St. Jude has pioneered gene-sequencing of Cameron’s form of cancer, so they were able to create Cameron’s highly targeted treatment program. Today, Cameron is cancer-free, and his family, (like all other St. Jude families), has not received a single hospital bill, according to WBTV.

Almost 4,000 people have shared Cameron’s photo on Twitter and Facebook along with some of their family’s cancer treatment stories.

I've donated to St. Jude since I was old enough to receive an allowance. My brother had leukemia and St. Jude is why the costs didn't burden my family. Though he lost his battle, these stories are proof of why those donations are ALWAYS worth it. https://t.co/lz8NHecEpj — Knuck If You Buckingham Palace (@trillmagnolia) November 25, 2017

Cameron you’re my Batman!! In memory of my late mother, donations were made to St Jude and brain cancer research! This makes my heart sing! Research! Thankful for your Drs! God has great plans for you little man❤️😘🙏🏼 https://t.co/5dwLGMBAt7 — Woofy (@OhNoWoofy) November 23, 2017