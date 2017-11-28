6-year-old wants new word ‘levidrome’ added to dictionary — but he needs your help

6-year-old Levi Budd has always been fascinated by words.

One day, his family drove past a stop sign and Levi noticed that stop spells "pots" backwards.

The Budds came home and found that there isn't a word for that type of word. Now, that family is trying to get a new word put in Merriam Webster Dictionary: "Levidrome."

Levidromes would be similar to palindromes -- but instead of a word that spells the same word backwards -- Levidromes would be a word that spells a different, yet valid, word backwards.

For example, stop is pots, desserts is stressed, and tip is pit.

The Budds contacted Merriam Webster, and the company is on board with the idea -- IF the Budds can make the word popular enough to warrant an entry in the dictionary.

The family posted a "Levidrome" campaign video on YouTube, and it has blown up.

Even William Shatner is involved. He personally contacted Merriam Webster to support the campaign.

Dearest @OxfordWords I just sent you an email about #Levidromes - a word that when spelled backwards, turns into a different yet valid english word for addition to your dictionary. Please see: https://t.co/5SlvhaMP3U for more info on this new exciting word! ❌⭕️❗️ Bill pic.twitter.com/udcZN7psOG — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 8, 2017

