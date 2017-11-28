6-year-old wants new word ‘levidrome’ added to dictionary — but he needs your help

6-year-old Levi Budd has always been fascinated by words.
One day, his family drove past a stop sign and Levi noticed that stop spells "pots" backwards.
The Budds came home and found that there isn't a word for that type of word. Now, that family is trying to get a new word put in Merriam Webster Dictionary: "Levidrome."
Levidromes would be similar to palindromes -- but instead of a word that spells the same word backwards -- Levidromes would be a word that spells a different, yet valid, word backwards.
For example, stop is pots, desserts is stressed, and tip is pit.
The Budds contacted Merriam Webster, and the company is on board with the idea -- IF the Budds can make the word popular enough to warrant an entry in the dictionary.
The family posted a "Levidrome" campaign video on YouTube, and it has blown up.
Even William Shatner is involved. He personally contacted Merriam Webster to support the campaign.
You can watch the family's campaign video in the player below: