3 men charged in connection to Elmhurst burglaries

ELMHURST, Ill. — Three suspects are now facing burglary and stolen vehicle charges after a crime spree in west suburban Elmhurst.

Tyrone Wilson, 19, Deanthony Webb, 23, and Deonte Daniel, 21, were all charged with burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police responded to a report of someone breaking into a garage Monday around 5 a.m. When police arrived, two stolen cars were speeding away.

The cars smashed into an Elmhurst police car and then came to a stop outside two homes.

Police picked up the three suspects a short time later.

They’re being held on $250,000 bond.