WGN-TV NOVEMBER RATINGS: WGN NEWS SHOWS TREMENDOUS GROWTH IN MORNING, EVENING AND LATE NEWS INCREASED TO THE #2 News at 4PM and 5PM

NOVEMBER RATINGS: WGN NEWS SHOWS TREMENDOUS GROWTH IN MORNING, EVENING AND LATE NEWS INCREASED TO THE #2 News at 4PM and 5PM

WGN Morning News

6am-9am is #1 in Households and Adults 25-54 this November.

7 years as #1 from 6a-9am in Adults 25-54. Leading in November with a 1.8 A25-54 rating.

In the 7-9am block, the show increased +8% YTY in HH to a 3.9 rtg and +19% in A25-54 delivering a 1.9 rtg.

9am is #1 in the time period in HH (2.9 rtg) and A25-54 (1.2 rtg), delivering rating increases in HH (+16% YTY) and A25-54 (+20%YTY).

WGN Midday News

Consistent YTY with a 1.9 HH rating and 0.6 A25-54 rtg.

WGN Evening News

4pm: 0.7 rtg in A25-54 beats WMAQ’s 4pm (0.5 rtg A25-54) by +40% for the #2 rank among 4PM newscasts. Increased +7% YTY in HH to a 1.5 rtg.

5pm: 0.8 rtg in A25-54 beats WMAQ’s 5pm (0.7 rtg) by +14%, WBBM’s 5PM (0.6 rtg) by +33% and WFLD’s 5pm (0.4 rtg) by +100% for the #2 rank.

6pm: Celebrates first November Sweep and already #3 among 6pm newscasts. Its 0.8 rtg A25-54 beats WBBM’s 6pm (0.5 rtg) by +60% for the #3 rank. 6pm News grew the time period +25% YTY in HH to a 2.0 rtg and +14% in Adults 25-54 vs. last year’s 2.5 Men.

Late News

WGN News at Nine

#1 – WGN’s 9-10pm late news (1.8 A25-54 rtg) by double digits. Outperforms WFLD’s 9PM in Households by +106% and by +125%(an entire rating point) in Adults 25-54.

Beats WMAQ’s 10pm (1.7 A25-54 rtg) for the #2 position among all late newscasts.

Increased +6% YTY in HH to a 3.7 rtg and increased +6% in Adults 25-54 to a 1.8 rtg.

WGN News at Ten

Increased +5% YTY in HH to a 2.3 rtg and increased +20% in Adults 25-54 to a 1.2 rtg.

#3 among 10pm newscasts, beating out WBBM’s 10pm by +71% in Adults 25-54.

(Source: Chicago NSI Overnights; November 2017 final prelims)

WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com