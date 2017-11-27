Police search for 3 suspects after Edgebrook home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for three men who broke into a Northwest Side home and robbed an elderly woman.

Police said three Hispanic men broke forced their way inside a home on the 6300 block of North Ionia Avenue in Edgebrook around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police said an 86-year-old woman said the men forced opened the door to her home and pushed her to the floor. The men then took money and other items from the house.

The woman said she fled and while the men were outside, one of them pushed her down, injuring her hand.

The men then left in a white SUV, police said.

The woman was taken to Resurrection Hospital with a serious hand injury.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.