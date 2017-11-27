Police searching for 2 suspects after burglary, crash in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. — Police are actively searching for two suspects after a home burglary and hit-and-run crash in Elmhurst.
The burglary was reported around 5 a.m. Monday at Fay and IL-83.
As officers arrived, they attempted to stop a vehicle. The vehicle fled from police and struck a police squad car at West and Gladys.
The suspects then fled on foot eastbound on Freemont.
The suspects are described as two black males in their teens. One has short hair and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, the other is described to have a thin build.
Elmhurst, Villa Park and Oak Brook police departments are responding to the search in Elmhurst and downtown Elmhurst, as well.
Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.