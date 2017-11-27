Police searching for 2 suspects after burglary, crash in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. — Police are actively searching for two suspects after a home burglary and hit-and-run crash in Elmhurst.

The burglary was reported around 5 a.m. Monday at Fay and IL-83.

As officers arrived, they attempted to stop a vehicle. The vehicle fled from police and struck a police squad car at West and Gladys.

ELMHURST- Fay and IL-83: Home burglary under investigation w/ 3 suspects at large. Elmhurst, Villa Park & Oak Brook PD's responding for search in area. @WGNMorningNews — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 27, 2017

The suspects then fled on foot eastbound on Freemont.

The suspects are described as two black males in their teens. One has short hair and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, the other is described to have a thin build.

Elmhurst, Villa Park and Oak Brook police departments are responding to the search in Elmhurst and downtown Elmhurst, as well.

2 cars off the road in #Elmhurst. West Ave blocked Fay Ave-Fremont Ave pic.twitter.com/dXgQc7jcaK — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) November 27, 2017

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.