Pattern to maintain our string of mild days

Monday’s high temperatures reached 56 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, a level 14 degrees above normal. Airport locations at Morris, Joliet, and Kankakee recorded 62-degree highs. October-level readings are expected again on Tuesday, before a cold front pushes across the area during the afternoon. Even in the wake of this front, temperatures are to stay well above normal through the upcoming weekend. Post-frontal air will be of Pacific origin, courtesy of a flat, west-to-east jet stream which will act to keep polar air confined to areas far to our north. Showers may accompany frontal passages Tuesday, and again Thursday, but rainfall amounts area expected to be scant. Medium range computer forecasts suggest above normal temperatures are to continue through early December.
