Melania Trump unveils annual White House Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON — The White House is ready for Christmas.

Melania Trump unveiled the holiday decorations at the White House on Monday and posted a video of the decor on her Facebook and Twitter pagtes.

The grand foyer gave a nod to “The Nutcracker.”

The first lady personally designed this year’s classic theme, “Time Honored Traditions.”

Trump invited a group of children from a Washington area military base to help her add more holiday cheer to the White House.

The White House will host more than 25,000 visitors in December.