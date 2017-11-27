Mechanical issues on plane keep the Bears grounded in Philadelphia until late Sunday night
PHILADELPHIA – As if things couldn’t get any worse for John Fox’s team on Sunday, then came their attempt to get home.
Following their 31-3 loss to the Eagles, the Bears had to wait in Philadelphia a few more hours due to mechanical issues with their original plane. It forced the team to switch aircraft before finally returning to Chicago late Sunday evening.
Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia was the first to report the plane issues for the Bears.
Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reported that the team finally took off for Chicago after 10 PM EST.
At least one of the Bears players, offensive lineman Kyle Long, tried to make light of the situation.
Good news for the Bears is they don’t have to get on a plane for two weeks. Their next game is at home against the 49ers this coming Sunday.