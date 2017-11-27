Lunchbreak: Wings with apricot sriracha

Executive Chef Nick Santangelo

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

41 E. Superior Street

Chicago

(312) 266-0400

www.jakemelnicks.com

Event:

12 Wings of Christmas

December 1 – 12

Wings

Seasoned Flour

approximately 3 lb all purpose flour

1/4 cup garlic salt

1/4 cup Lawry’s seasoned salt

1/2 tsp ground white pepper

Directions:

Whisk all ingredients together until well combined. Dredge fresh chicken wings in the flour(should be enough flour for approximately 5 lbs) and shake off excess flour. Fry chicken wings in a single layer in a deep skillet or deep fryer at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes until crispy and internal temperature reaches at least 165. Drain wings of excess oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Toss with your favorite sauce.

Apricot Sriracha

Small serving for about 3-4 lbs of wings

Ingredients:

16 ounces apricot preserves

3 ounces sriracha sauce

2 ounces soy sauce

3 ounces apple cider vinegar

1 tsp chopped garlic

2 ounces bourbon whiskey

4 ounces water

Directions:

Bring all ingredients to a boil, reduce slightly and cool. will stay in fridge for up to 7 days.