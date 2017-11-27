× Illinois resident big backer of Roy Moore

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A new Federal Election Commission filing reveals a man with local ties is the biggest funder in recent months of a political action committee seeking to salvage Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore’s campaign.

Records show Lake Forest resident Richard Uihlein donated $100,000 this month to the Proven Conservative PAC.

Reports say the money is being used to launch a series of TV ads in Alabama. They’re meant to fight back against allegations Moore made inappropriate sexual advances on teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Uihlein founded a shipping supplies company based just over the border in Wisconsin.

He’s been a big backer of conservative candidates for Congress in Illinois. He also helped fund the Illinois Policy Institute, a group with close ties to Gov. Bruce Rauner.

