Former Bears coach Marc Trestman leads Toronto to the CFL Grey Cup title

OTTAWA – Three years ago, he was finishing up a quick and disappointing tenure as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Now it seems that Marc Trestman is back where he belongs – and back on top again.

In his first full season back in the Canadian Football League as head coach, he led Toronto to victory in the 105th Grey Cup championship Game Sunday night at a snow-swept TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.

Down by eight to Calgary heading into the fourth quarter, the Argonauts scored the game’s final 11 points in a 27-24 win that gives them a 17 Grey Cup championship. Lirim Hajrullahu’s 32 yard field goal gave Toronto the lead with 53 seconds to go and Matt Black sealed it with an interception in the Stampeders’ endzone.

Trestman was one of the many to hoist the Grey Cup amidst the snow and confetti to complete a remarkable year-round transition from the NFL back to the CFL. Let go as Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator in October of 2016, Trestman became the Argonauts head coach on February 28th, returning to the CFL where he was a successful coach for the Montreal Alouettes from 2008-2012.

In that time, he won a pair of Grey Cups, which led to his eventual hiring as Bears’ head coach in 2013.

Trestman led the Argonauts to a 9-9 regular season record, which was good enough to win the East Division and earn Coach of the Year honors for the league. A win over Saskatchewan in the East Finals set up the dramatic win over Calgary on Sunday night, one that signals a return to the top for the former Bears coach.