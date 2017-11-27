Daughter receives final letter, flowers from father who died from cancer 4 years ago

Bailey Sellers was only 16-years-old when her father died from stage four pancreatic cancer four years ago.

Before he passed away, her father, Michael, prepaid for flowers to arrive every year on Bailey’s birthday until she turned 21.

On Friday, Bailey turned 21 and received her father’s final bouquet and letter. She posted the letter on Twitter — and it has gone viral.

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

The letter reads:

“Bailey, This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me, my baby girl for I am in a better place. You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be. I love you Boo Boo and Happy Birthday!!!! Daddy.”

According to the New York Post, Sellers’ was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in 2012, just two weeks after Christmas.

He passed six months after his diagnosis, leaving behind Bailey, her mom and three older siblings.

Her post has been liked more than 1.5 million times and retweeted over 358,000 times.