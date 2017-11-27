× Charges filed against Indiana teacher accused of snorting cocaine in classroom

ST. JOHN, Ind. — An Indiana high school teacher is facing felony charges after being caught on video with drugs in her classroom.

Lake Central teacher Samantha Cox, 24, told police she bought a $160 bag early last Wednesday.

Students recorded a video of her through a window where they say she can be seen doing cocaine.

“She’s in the corner, hiding with a chair and a book and what appears to be cocaine, putting it into lines,” Will Rogers, a junior who shot video, said.

Cox faces one felony charge of with possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia, the Chicago Tribune reports.

A police dog sniffed out drugs in her desk drawer.

The woman is free, after posting the $945 bond.